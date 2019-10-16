Jennifer Aniston Broke Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Guinness World Record

Nothing can beat nostalgia. According to USA Today, Jennifer Aniston's inaugural Instagram post managed to break a Guinness World Record. In just five hours and 16 minutes, Aniston racked up a million followers, besting the previous record holders, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Pre-Aniston, the Sussexes (@sussexroyal) gained a million followers in five hours and 45 minutes.

Aniston still only has one post on her feed, but it's clear that some throwback nostalgia is all it takes to rule Insta. Aniston's first post featured her Friends pals Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry.

USA Today adds that Aniston gave a little context to the image when she appeared on Howard Stern's radio show. The impromptu reunion happened at Cox's home and the stars (literally and figuratively) aligned for the shot.

"Schwimmer was in town, and we all happened to have a window of time, so we all got together," she said. "Oh my God, we laughed so hard."

As for why she joined, Aniston told Entertainment Tonight that it's one way that she can have a little more influence on all the things that are said about her in the news.

"You can actually have a little bit more control over the narrative that's out there," she said. "[You can] right some wrongs and some silly things that, God knows, are said often."

The Washington Post adds that Aniston's The Morning Show costar Reese Witherspoon may have been the reason she started her Instagram account. If Aniston follows Witherspoon's robust online presence, it's only a matter of time before she dominates everyone's feeds.