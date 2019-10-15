Jennifer Aniston's First Instagram Post Is the Friends Reunion We've Been Waiting for  

Big news on this otherwise uneventful Tuesday: Jennifer Aniston has joined Instagram.

It's a surprising move for the actress, who has long spoken out against social media, voicing her concerns over the effect it has on young people.

Recently, however, it seems Aniston has had a change of heart. "It's something that is a part of our world now and it's not going away," she told Entertainment Tonight. "You can actually have a little bit more control over the narrative that's out there," she explained. "[You can] right some wrongs and some silly things that, God knows, are said often."

And with that, the Friends alum joined Instagram. She first left her mark on Matt LeBlanc’s post commemorating the show’s 25th anniversary (and a then-apt #jenniferaniston), writing, “You don’t have to # me anymore.”

Minutes later she shared the mother of all selfies, a blurry shot of all six Friends stars from a recent hang. “And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too,” Aniston captioned the ‘gram. “HI INSTAGRAM .”

Jen’s currently at about 50,000 followers, but that number’s bound to reach the high millions before we have time to complete the Friends intro clap.