Jennifer Aniston's Honeymoon Hideout Goes for $11,300 a Night

Oh to be an A-list celeb! Jennifer Aniston recently celebrated her nuptials with Justin Theroux by jetting to Bora Bora for their honeymoon. Have Aniston vacation ambitions in mind? You're going to have to shell out some serious bucks:

The Digs: The Three-Bedroom Otemanu Luxury Beachfront Villa, Four Seasons Bora Bora

Size: 5,382-square-feet

Price: $11,300 per night

The Skinny: Honeymooners who want to keep the wedding festivities going can relax comfortably with all of their famous, fabulous friends at this three-bedroom, four-bathroom villa. Perched on an exclusive stretch of beach on the edge of the resort’s private motu, or small island, the authentically Polynesian space features merbau timber, outdoor garden showers, and volcanic rock. Tropical foliage and azure waters front the villa, while lush gardens frame stunning views of Mount Otemanu, the Lagoon Sanctuary, and the whirlpool. Sip a local mahanas with fresh pineapple, vanilla-infused vodka, lime, and cane sugar while sunning on the deck or sitting on the shaded lanai.

The Backstory: Rumors suggest that newlyweds Aniston and Theroux are honeymooning at this World’s Best award-winning resort. The ultra-intimate resort has long been a destination for VIP couples such as Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter, and Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom back when they were together. Though the new couple might have opted for one of the iconic overwater bungalows (with glass floor panels overlooking the lagoon, home to 100-plus species of marine life such as pufferfish and parrotfish), we think they probably splurged for the spacious villa (after all, Aniston just signed a $5 million ad campaign with Emirates). Plus, those extra rooms are perfect for accommodating the select celeb guests Aniston and Theroux invited to join them on their honeymoon.

Pro-Tip: Get the most out of your own honeymoon with the resort’s fourth-night free deal. Stay eight nights for the price of six—breakfast buffet at Tere Nui restaurant included—and maximize your time on the coral-fringed islet. That means more complimentary snorkel expeditions (equipment is waiting for you en-suite), stand-up paddleboard yoga classes, and coral-grafting with the resort’s resident marine biologist, Oliver Martin.

