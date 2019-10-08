Jennifer Aniston Says Harvey Weinstein Tried to Bully Her Into Wearing a Marchesa Dress

Two years after Harvey Weinstein's demise in Hollywood, Jennifer Aniston is opening up about her own uncomfortable encounter with the disgraced movie mogul.

While most women recall Weinstein making unwanted sexual advances toward them, the Friends alum was presented with a different pressure: She was told to wear a dress designed by the film producer's then-wife Georgina Chapman from her fashion label, Marchesa.

Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

"I remember, right when Georgina’s clothing line Marchesa was starting. That’s when he came to visit me in London while we were shooting. He’d be like, ‘Ok, so I’d like you to wear one of these to the premiere,'" she revealed to Variety for the magazine's Power of Women issue.

"And I went through the book, and at the time, it wasn’t what it is today. It was not for me," she continued. "He was like, 'You have to wear the dress.' That was my only bullying. And I was like, 'No, I will not wear the dress.'"

When the reporter asked Jen if he accepted her refusal, she replied: "Well, what was he going to do? Come over here and make me wear it," adding he "knew better" than to bully her.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Meanwhile, the actress also touched on her new Apple series The Morning Show — a story of sexual misconduct in the TV news industry — and its portrayal of the Me Too movement.

RELATED: Ashley Judd's Sexual Harassment Case Against Harvey Weinstein Has Been Dismissed on a Technicality

"What’s so wonderful about doing this show is that it is so unapologetically honest in terms of topics and the situations," Jen explained. "It’s basically showing all sides. It’s showing how things are said behind closed doors during Me Too, that no one else has the balls to say in front of the world."

The Morning Show premieres Nov. 1 on Apple TV+.