Jennifer Aniston Just Discussed a Possible Friends Reunion (Again)

Twenty years after America wondered whether Ross and Rachel would finally get together, the biggest "will they or won't they?" question on everyone's mind is will the Friends crew ever reunite? Well, it looks like Jennifer Aniston isn't ruling it out.

In a clip released ahead of her appearance on Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, DeGeneres asks Aniston the question we've all wanted to know since Friends ended 15 years ago.

“Why not?" Aniston replied. "You know what, because, listen, I told you this. I would do it. The girls would do it. And the boys would do it, I’m sure. Listen. Anything could happen."

It's not the first time she's discussed a reunion — in fact, it's not even the first time she's discussed a reunion while on Ellen's show. Last year, Aniston appeared on the show for a special episode for the talk show host's 60th birthday, and said that a reboot definitely wasn't impossible.

“Anything is a possibility, Ellen. Anything,” she said at the time. “George Clooney got married. That’s like, anything can happen ... I think it’s wonderful.”

Other castmates, however, have been fairly quick to shut down rumors of a reunion, so don't hold your breath.

Even still, it sounds like none of them can avoid being asked about a reboot over and over again.