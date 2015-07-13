Jennifer Aniston on Becoming an Alchemist and Architect to Create Her Third Fragrance

We already knew Jennifer Aniston was a woman of many talents, but in developing her latest scent, Near Dusk, the actress was able to add master perfumer and architect to the growing list. "This is my third fragrance, and it always surprises me how complex the process is. The perfumers I've collaborated with are true artists," she tells InStyle. "I find the lab fascinating because I feel like an alchemist when I'm there, creating a cohesive, complex, yet subtle fragrance from so many different notes. I also enjoy the design aspect—I love architecture, and creating a bottle (below) that is beautiful and resembles an ocean wave is exciting." The mix of aquatic notes gets a seductive twist with the addition of amber, musk, and vanilla at the base, not to mention, gives the perfume extra staying power. Aniston swears that there's no need for touch-ups as the scent will last all day, even in summer's climbing temps.

Courtesy

"The mix of sea spray accord and orange flower bring me back to fun nights at the beach, sipping margaritas with my friends. That citrusy and salty mix definitely takes me back to a happy place," Aniston adds. "I'm fascinated by the way the perfumers I've collaborated with are able to create a note by mixing different essences to make an accord that smells exactly like ocean air." No surprise here, the beachy vibe of her fragrance is a reflection of Aniston's own low-key Cali girl attitude. "I'm a laid back person, and I think everyone has that side, so there wasn't one exact personality I wanted to create a scent for," she says. "While I think perfumes are an important part of your signature style, I also think they should be subtle, complement your natural essence, and blend seamlessly with who you are." Considering the fact that jean shorts, tank tops, and the occasional jumpsuit are Aniston's go-to ensembles during the summer months, Near Dusk is sure to seamlessly blend with her warm weather wardrobe as well.

Shop the scent for $55 per bottle now at Kohl's locations nationwide, and online at kohls.com.

