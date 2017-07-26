Jennifer Aniston's Floral Dress Is Totally Rachel-Worthy

It’s settled: Jennifer Aniston is a truly great Friend.

The actress arrived at a Hollywood ceremony on Wednesday to celebrate the accomplishments of her good friend and frequent collaborator Jason Bateman—he's getting his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

Aniston attended the event looking every bit her chipper self in a sleeveless black gown bearing a hot pink floral pattern, a gathered waist, and a trendy high-low hem. The actress complemented her floral dress with a pair of pale pink stiletto sandals (shop a similar look here), her signature strands parted down the middle and resting at her shoulders.

Of course, she wasn’t the only famous face in attendance—Will Arnett, Jeffrey Tambor, and Jessica Walter came out to support their Arrested Development co-star, as well as Aniston's husband Justin Theroux, who was there to cheer his wife from the audience as she paid tribute to her longtime friend.

Jason Bateman, you’re one lucky man: Jennifer Aniston will always be there for you.