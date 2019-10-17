Is This the Real Reason Jennifer Aniston Is Already So Good at Instagram?

Jennifer Aniston hasn't even been on Instagram for a week, and she's already broken a Guiness World Record and essentially crashed the app with her first post.

If she seems suspiciously good at the 'gram for someone who has just joined, there's a reason for that — she wisely tested the waters with a secret fake Instagram account (a finsta, if you will) before making her public debut.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday, Aniston confessed that she, the "most reluctant person to ever join Instagram," had a secret "stalker" account to test the Instagram waters.

"When I was thinking of doing this, I sort of figured it was time to kind of understand the world and dip my toe into the sort of social media pool," she said.

It looks like the experiment paid off, because she racked up a million followers in just five hours and 16 minutes, beating the previous record holders, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (who gained a million followers within five hours and 45 minutes of starting their Sussex Royal Instagram account).

And Aniston isn't just amassing a ton of followers — she's also mastering the art of the Instagram comment, as evidenced by her response to a question about whether Ross and Rachel are still together.

For the record, she now has over 11.9 million followers and counting.