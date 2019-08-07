Here's Where Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt Stand

Jennifer Aniston gets by with a little help from her Friends.

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

The actress, 50, announced her split from husband Justin Theroux a year-and-a-half ago and has combated rumors of a reconciliation with first husband Brad Pitt ever since. That would be an upper-case NO, in case you were wondering whether Brad and Jen have rekindled their romantic relationship. That being said, the exes reportedly remain friends. "She continues to stay in touch with Brad and they occasionally talk," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "They both have come so far."

And with the help of former co-stars Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox, it sounds like Jen is on her way to finding her lobster. "The support she has had from women in her life has truly helped her move on and upward and, with lots of encouragement from friends, she finally has started dating," the source continued. "Lisa and Courteney and Jen are really close and have encouraged her to date and get out there."

Aniston recently opened about her hopes for the future in a piece for InStyle’s 25th anniversary issue, explaining, “I’d like to slow everything down. Smelling the roses is an understatement— I want to watch them grow.”