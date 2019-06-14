Jennifer Aniston Has a New Crush on a Silver Fox

Not even Jennifer Aniston is immune to the allure of a distinguished gentleman. The actor, just like anyone who saw John Slattery in Mad Men, admitted to having a crush on a certain silver fox. The man in question is her The Morning Show co-star, Steve Carell, who she insists has aged like a fine wine since his days as Michael Scott on The Office.

According to Entertainment Tonight, during an appearance on The Talk, Aniston explained that she — and everyone on set, including co-star Reese Witherspoon — had a major crush on him during production.

"He's like a silver fox now," Aniston said. "And he just came in and nobody expected ... but you know ... it's so cute and he's so shy and fantastic. He's better with age, it's amazing."

As the name suggests, The Morning Show is about the dynamics that go on during the filming of a morning news show. The series is set to air on Apple TV and Witherspoon explained that the series is going to follow the two female characters that she and Aniston play.

"We pull back the curtain on the power dynamics between men and women in the high stakes world of morning news shows," Witherspoon said during an event back in March. "It's seen through the eyes of two ambitious female characters."

Carell plays a male anchor that's coming to grips with the fact that things are changing, even in something as staid as a morning news broadcast. None of the stars revealed much about the storylines, but in true charming Carell fashion, the star gave viewers a peek into what to expect from him — all in complete sincere humility.

"He is bold and dynamic. He has a lot of gravitas. He is a great listener," Carell said of his character. "He is also relatable and extremely handsome. His colleagues love him, and America loves him."

With a description like that, it's no surprise Aniston was swooning. The Morning Show is set to premiere in fall 2019, when everyone else will probably fall head over heels in love with Steve Carell, too.