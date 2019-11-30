Jennifer Aniston's Reaction to a Photo of Courteney Cox's Daughter, 15, Is So Relatable

Jennifer Aniston is in complete denial about how fast Courteney Cox's daughter, Coco, is growing up.

In celebration of Thanksgiving, Courteney expressed her gratitude for the 15-year-old by posting a sweet selfie of the pair. "So thankful," the actress captioned the photo, in which Coco looks like her mom's twin with smoky eye makeup and dark, shoulder-length locks.

The gorgeous snap captured Jen's attention, and her reaction to Coco's maturity is so relatable. “Coco! You’re growing up way too fast. Or am I protecting? I love you deep. ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” wrote Aniston.

The Friends alum is Coco's godmother and has known her since she was born, so it's understandable she's having a hard time believing she's officially a teenager.

Last April, Courteney and Coco — who was 13 at the time — sat down for People's The Beautiful issue to discuss how they were surviving the first of the teen years. “We bicker, let’s be honest, but we love each other,” said the mother of one. “We laugh a lot, for sure.”

Coco added: “I would also describe it as, well, I am a 13-year-old girl, you are a mom, so I love you, but of course we’re gonna get in fights. But we’re very close. Very close. I love you a lot.” Sounds like just your average mother-daughter relationship.