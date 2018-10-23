Even Jennifer Aniston Had Trouble Styling the Rachel Cut

Jennifer Aniston was at the 2018 InStyle Awards to give an award to her hairstylist, Chris McMillan. It was fitting. McMillan gave her the Rachel, which she can thank for her time in the limelight as much as her work on Friends. But just because she was the actual Rachel doesn't mean she knew her way around a round brush. During her homage to McMillan, who took home the Hairstylist of the Year Award, Aniston admitted that she had trouble styling the 'do, just like everyone that went out and got it because they saw it at Central Perk.

"I am here tonight because I get to talk about my dearest friend, my brother from another mother, my husband that will never marry me because he's gay, but maybe — there have been movies bout that — Chris McMillan," Aniston said. "I just have a few things to say about you: You're one of the most passionate and kind human beings that I've had the good fortune of getting to know and I get to call you my family. I feel blessed every day for that. We're going on almost 25 years together, which is shocking to me."

Jennifer Aniston 2018 InStyle Awards - Arrivals Credit: Steve Granitz/Getty Images

And what happened about 25 years ago? Friends hit the airwaves. So, as Aniston's star rose, so did her hair and the man wielding the scissors. Aniston went on to explain that everyone working with McMillan, whether they're a star or not, gets the star treatment.

"If you've ever been within 10 feet of Chris, I'm sure he's had his hands all over your hair, whether you want it or not. We love that about you. The amount of photo shoots, films, and commercials. Everyone, about 70–90% — if not all of the crew — will leave with a McMillan haircut. It doesn't matter if you wanted it or not," Aniston said. "You leave, you feel beautiful, you feel sexy you feel alive. Then you feel screwed, because nobody has the ability to actually do what Chris did to this haircut. I used to call it the Rachel hair, because I got that haircut, that was like, 'Wow this is amazing,' and then I was totally left with this frizzy mop on my head, because I had no idea how to do what he did. Nobody seems to know how to do what Chris does."

So, if you went out to get those layers, you're definitely not alone. The cut became so iconic that People called it a "huge presence in pop culture." It even managed to snag a spot on the magazine's 100 Best Celebrity Photos. And if you couldn't manage to get the flippy look that appeared every week on NBC, you're in good company. Aniston owes it all to McMillan, so don't feel so bad.

Aniston went on to sing McMillan's praises, telling the audience about his charity work and his huge heart. She got visibly emotional — and for good reason. McMillan's working hard to make everyone look and feel great, even if they're not sitcom stars.