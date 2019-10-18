Jennifer Aniston's Bucket Hat TBT Is the Cutest

Finsta or not, it's clear that Jennifer Aniston knows her way around Instagram, even though she's only had a few days of experience. Not only has she broken records, but she's also managed to figure out exactly what to post and when to post it. Case in point: her very first TBT came on the correct day and it managed to make hearts melt. Who says she's not a social media pro?

In her very first throwback, Aniston posted a snapshot of herself as a kid clad in a bucket hat. Well, she's managed to become a maestro of gallery posts, too, because a simple slide revealed that her latest InStyle shoot (ahem) featured a nearly identical hat and expression.

"#TBT In style, then and now..." Aniston captioned the two photos.

"I just got tired of, you know ... what you resist persists," she told Jimmy Kimmel when he asked her why she decided to join Instagram. "So, what the hay? Just do it."

Shortly after she joined, she gained so many followers that Instagram could barely keep up and when she posted a clip from her new Apple TV+ show, The Morning Show, it almost crashed the platform.

"I swear I didn’t mean to break it," she captioned the clip. "Thank you guys for the kind, glitchy welcome."

"We are aware that some people are having issues following Jen's page — the volume of interest is incredible!" a spokesperson for Instagram told People of her sudden popularity. "We are actively working on a solution and hope to have the page up and running smoothly again shortly."

With more quality content like today's throwback, expect plenty more milestones from Aniston (and her friends, too).