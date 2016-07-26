Jennifer Aniston Does Boho Chic Right at LAX Airport
Jennifer Aniston knows how to make an entrance. The actress touched down at LAX aiport on Monday following a trip to Italy where she accepted a lifetime achievement award at the Giffoni Film Festival, and she looked perfectly fresh in a boho chic ensemble.
For the occasion, the 47-year-old looked jet-set ready in a black spaghetti strap tank top and cropped straight-leg blue jeans that she topped off with a lightweight black duster coat. She accessorized the casual pieces with a statement-making ivory scarf that featured black trim, cute leather Burberry crisscross wedge sandals, a classic suede crossbody bag, and gold-rimmed aviator sunnies. A pair of delicate necklaces rounded out her look.
If her outfit looks familiar, it's because Aniston wore a very similar number when she left for Europe last week—this time switching out her black wedges for brown ones and swapping her white tee for a black version.
