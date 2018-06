Jennifer Aniston, Alicia Keys and Demi Moore stepped out from behind the camera for the premiere of Five at Skylight SoHo in New York City. All three leading ladies directed a short film for the five-part Lifetime movie, which explores the impact of breast cancer on women and the people in their lives. (Watch it Monday, October 10th at 9/8c.) Click through the gallery to see more celebrities at last night's hottest events!