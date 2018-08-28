So, Uh, Why Are Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler Holding Hands?

Though it’s currently known as “the reason Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler were holding hands,” the duo’s upcoming Netflix film, Murder Mystery, is actually more interesting than the single paparazzi photo may lead you to believe.

Anyway … here’s everything we know about the movie (and also that photo of Jen and Adam holding hands, because we’re not above giving the people what they want).

It Was Shot In 2 Months, But It’s Been in the Works for 8 Years

Like Jen and Adam (who starred in the universally panned 2011 rom-com Just Go With It), Murder Mystery has a complicated history. According to IMDb Pro, the script was born in 2010, and in 2012 it was announced that director John Madden and Charlize Theron were attached to the project. In 2013, Anne Fletcher was announced as the film’s director, and Theron withdrew from the acting side of the film, but was still slated to produce. Fast-forward five years, and, in true whodunit fashion, Theron, Fletcher, and Madden have all disappeared from the Murder Mystery scene … In their place stand confirmed stars Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston and Workaholics director Kyle Newacheck. Spooky.

It’s Basically Game Night Starring Jason Bateman’s BFF

Murder Mystery follows a married couple (described as “a New York cop and his wife” — c’mon, it’s 2018!) who set out to save their marriage through a jaunt to Europe, but end up ensnared in a murder plot when they are framed for the death of an “elderly billionaire.” So, a domestic married couple is unknowingly thrown into a high-stakes game of life and death, but ha, it’s a comedy! If you feel like you’ve seen this movie before, it’s because you have, only Rachel McAdams and (frequent Jen Aniston collaborator) Jason Bateman starred in it, and it was called Game Night.

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Is Doing Just Fine

Adam Sandler Wears the Kind of Shirt You’re Only Allowed to Wear on Vacation in *at Least* One Scene

SplashNews.com

It would probably be slightly hipper to just wear a sign around your neck reading “I AM A TOURIST.”

Also, is that mustache part of a disguise, or is Sandler’s character a ‘70s porn star?

Jen Is on a Boat

Oliver Palombi/MEGA

What good Eurotrip doesn’t involve a boat? P.S. If you're curious as to why we have yet to reference Adam or Jen's character names, it's because (this being a true mystery) IMDb has yet to reveal them! No one in the cast has a character name except for Terrence Stamp who plays "Matthew Quince," and a couple of little-known actors like Elia Nichols of "Parent Tourist #2" fame.

It Was Partly Filmed in Como, Italy (aka the Land of The Clooneys)

Jen and Adam (and Adam’s wife) reportedly even ventured to Amal and George Clooney’s Lake Como summer home for dinner.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images