Jennie Garth Marries Dave Abrams

Jennie Garth and David Abrams, her actor beau of eight months, got married on Saturday night in an intimate ceremony outside of Los Angeles, PEOPLE has exclusively learned.

"It was the perfect night," the couple tells PEOPLE exclusively. "We are so happy to have our family and friends surrounding us on this special occasion!"

Garth's wedding party was an adorable family affair – her three girls, Luca, 17, Lola, 12, and Fiona, 8, daughters from her marriage to actor Peter Facinelli, all played important roles in the ceremony. Since meeting late last fall on a blind date, Garth, 43, and Abrams, 34, have been inseparable and got engaged in March. "Dave had been working on the [proposal] for months, and really wanted to plan something special for her around her birthday and make it perfect," a pal told PEOPLE at the time.

RELATED: It's Official! Vanessa Williams is Married

More at peace than she's felt in years, the Mystery Girls actress found her perfect match when she least expected it. "Things just lined up and I was like, 'I don't need it, I don't want it,' and there it came," Garth told PEOPLE. "He completes me," she says.

The feeling is clearly mutual. As Abrams Tweeted to Garth soon after the engagement: "#loveumoreandmoreeachday."

RELATED: Nicky Hilton Weds James Rothschild in a Valentino Dress