Jenna Dewan Tatum Cuts Her Hair Even Shorter—and the Results Are Gorgeous

The lob squad just became stronger. Jenna Dewan Tatum trimmed her 'do a few inches shorter and added some well-placed highlights around her face. Several celebs have also decided to keep snipping off the inches lately—and it only makes sense. What better way to combat the smoldering summer weather than with a chic, modern cut?

Tatum's hair stylist, Jen Atkin, took to Instagram to show off the revamped look, and her caption (below) explained, "It's too hot in LA for long hair." We couldn't agree more. Not only will the style prevent a summertime meltdown, it's an instant way to add an edgy twist to tresses. Tatum's look packs extra flair with angled ends and naturally tousled waves.

Instagram/jenatkinhair

Want to achieve Tatum's "I woke up like this" texture? Checkout her hairstylist's tips and trick for the perfect fringe below.

