Jenna Hipp's New Nail Polish Collection Will Get You Through Summer

Ready to brighten up your nail polish wardrobe? Jenna Hipp's new collection has you covered.

Hipp, who paints the nails of stars like Jennifer Lawrence and Zoe Saldana, just launched The New Candies, a set of eight mini polishes that will supply you with gorgeous mani-pedi pairings all summer long.

The collection, which is eco-friendly and 5-free and comes with a chic nail file, might also trigger your appetite with names like Thin Mint, perfect for getting in on spring’s pastel trend, as well as American Pie, an electric blue you’ll reach for whenever you feel like making a bold statement.

The set hits beautysmostwanted.com today for $25 and will be available for an exclusive price of $10 at costco.com.

