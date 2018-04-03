Jenna Fischer Handles a Wardrobe Malfunction Like Pam from The Office Would

File this one under "starsare just like us." 

Former Office star Jenna Fischer, who played receptionist Pam Beesly on the show, pulled a total Pam move when she walked out on Jimmy Kimmel Live in a towel and jeans. Why? Because of a major wardrobe malfunction she suffered right before the show went live.

Rather than hide in her dressing room, the actress strutted out on stage like a boss carrying the dress she was going to wear in her hand.

“So, this was my outfit ... and I waited too long to get dressed ... and the zipper broke and I panicked,” Fischer quickly said as the late night host burst into giggles. “I am a Missouri girl and the show must go on.”

Surprisingly though, the Splitting Up Together actress was able to keep her composure during her interview, even saying she had “never been more comfortable” as she lounged in the very laid back look. “I’m mentally a little freaked out that I’m in a talk show in a towel, but I’m physically very comfortable,” she added with a laugh.

This is why we love Jenna Fischer. She simply goes with the flow.

And we weren’t the only ones who felt like she was our BFF during the whole dress fiasco. Fans flooded social media not only giving her props for the move, but asking how she could possibly look that good in a towel.

Pam would be proud.

