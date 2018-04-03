Jenna Fischer Handles a Wardrobe Malfunction Like Pam from The Office Would

File this one under "starsare just like us."

Former Office star Jenna Fischer, who played receptionist Pam Beesly on the show, pulled a total Pam move when she walked out on Jimmy Kimmel Live in a towel and jeans. Why? Because of a major wardrobe malfunction she suffered right before the show went live.

Rather than hide in her dressing room, the actress strutted out on stage like a boss carrying the dress she was going to wear in her hand.

“So, this was my outfit ... and I waited too long to get dressed ... and the zipper broke and I panicked,” Fischer quickly said as the late night host burst into giggles. “I am a Missouri girl and the show must go on.”

Surprisingly though, the Splitting Up Together actress was able to keep her composure during her interview, even saying she had “never been more comfortable” as she lounged in the very laid back look. “I’m mentally a little freaked out that I’m in a talk show in a towel, but I’m physically very comfortable,” she added with a laugh.

RELATED: John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer Reunite for The Office Selfie You've Been Waiting For

This is why we love Jenna Fischer. She simply goes with the flow.

And we weren’t the only ones who felt like she was our BFF during the whole dress fiasco. Fans flooded social media not only giving her props for the move, but asking how she could possibly look that good in a towel.

... how did Jenna Fischer literally wear a white towel and jeans onstage and still look better than me in my best outfit https://t.co/sMixACcHne — Lauren (@lauuren_raay) April 3, 2018

Jenna Fischer wears a white towel and jeans better than I wear literally any outfit in my closet so there's that.. — Davina 🇧🇪🇦🇱🇲🇰🇳🇱 renew #Brooklyn99! (@LadyALover95) April 3, 2018

Jenna Fischer can wear a damn towel as a shirt and still look like a goddess. https://t.co/TBoYtzIBDZ — courtney🤘🏻💋 (@bluesbabe574) April 3, 2018

jenna fischer showing up on jimmy kimmel wearing nothing but a towel for a shirt and jeans because her shirt zipper broke is the most relatable thing I’ve ever seen in my life — shan murphy (@acornfriend) April 3, 2018

This is the most Pam thing I’ve ever seen



https://t.co/q9uZdWJn8g — Still Spooky Sarah (@murderizedme) April 3, 2018

Pam would be proud.