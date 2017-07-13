Jenna Dewan Goes Topless in the Wilderness, Because Why Not?

Gotham/GC Images
Isabel Jones
Jul 13, 2017 @ 2:00 pm

Jenna Dewan Tatum has been living her absolute best life lately—I mean, it’s always pretty fab, but the actress’s latest round of Instas is peak #LapOfLuxury.

Earlier this week, Dewan Tatum hit the beach (in socks?) with her and husband Channing Tatum’s 4-year-old daughter, Everly, and for an exceptionally picture-perfect adventure.

Magic power games on the beach today 💪🏽🌟😘

A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on

On Tuesday, the World of Dance judge followed up the natural beauty of her candid beach shot with a gorgeous photo of herself crouching near a waterfall.

If you need me...

A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on

On Thursday, though, the Step Up star really outdid herself. The 36-year-old posted a lakeside photo of herself sitting cross-legged on a blanket by the shore, arms outstretched, clad in nothing but a pair of bikini bottoms.

RELATED: Jenna Dewan Tatum's Summer Highlights

“Carpe Diem. Till next time wilderness,” Dewan Tatum captioned the calming landscape shot.

Carpe Diem. Till next time wilderness 🌲🙌🏻

A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on

VIDEO: Jenna Dewan Tatum and Her 4-Year-Old Daughter Had the Cutest Beach Day

Jenna, it may be time to start your own lifestyle empire—we would certainly invest in the Dewan Tatum brand.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!