Jenna Dewan Goes Topless in the Wilderness, Because Why Not?

Jenna Dewan Tatum has been living her absolute best life lately—I mean, it’s always pretty fab, but the actress’s latest round of Instas is peak #LapOfLuxury.

Earlier this week, Dewan Tatum hit the beach (in socks?) with her and husband Channing Tatum’s 4-year-old daughter, Everly, and for an exceptionally picture-perfect adventure.

Magic power games on the beach today 💪🏽🌟😘 A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Jul 10, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

On Tuesday, the World of Dance judge followed up the natural beauty of her candid beach shot with a gorgeous photo of herself crouching near a waterfall.

If you need me... A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Jul 10, 2017 at 10:49pm PDT

On Thursday, though, the Step Up star really outdid herself. The 36-year-old posted a lakeside photo of herself sitting cross-legged on a blanket by the shore, arms outstretched, clad in nothing but a pair of bikini bottoms.

“Carpe Diem. Till next time wilderness,” Dewan Tatum captioned the calming landscape shot.

Carpe Diem. Till next time wilderness 🌲🙌🏻 A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Jul 13, 2017 at 8:39am PDT

Jenna, it may be time to start your own lifestyle empire—we would certainly invest in the Dewan Tatum brand.