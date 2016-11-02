Jenna Dewan Tatum Dresses Like a Kardashian for Kanye West’s Concert

When at a Yeezy show, Jenna Dewan Tatum does as the Kardashians do. The actress stepped out for Kanye West’s concert at The Forum in Hollywood, Calif., on Tuesday night, dressed in true Kar-Jenner style.

Dewan Tatum stepped out in a men’s (now sold-out) Adidas sweatshirt, at once giving a nod to Yeezy’s clothing line and the Kardashian clan’s love of oversize athleisure. She layered the comfy top over a black mini, showing off her expertly toned gams in the process. While the rosy Adidas topper is out of stock, get the look with this baby pink high-neck sweatshirt from Topshop ($68; topshop.com).

Courtesy

The full, Kim-inspired touch, though, was given by her sheer lace knee-high stiletto boots. The sexy style even featured a peep-toe silhouette, a fave of the shoe-obsessed Kardashian gang. To shop the style, check out these lace stiletto boots from Nasty Gal ($148; nastygal.com). The thigh-high show shoppers give the illusion that you’re wearing a pair of lace tights, just by slipping on a shoe.

Courtesy

Just like a true Kar-Jenner, the actress made her way into the mosh pit during West’s stop on the Saint Pablo Tour. She posted an epic ‘gram inside the venue, writing, “What an experience!!”

What an experience!! A photo posted by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) on Nov 2, 2016 at 9:40am PDT

Hey, when in Rome.