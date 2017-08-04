Here's Jenna Dewan Tatum Eating Fries in Her Red Carpet Gown While in Bed

Jenna Dewan Tatum supported her hunky husband Channing Tatum Thursday evening at the Hollywood premiere of his Amazon original series, Comrade Detective. And in addition to standing by the 21 Jump Street star's side, Dewan Tatum made a red carpet splash with a sleek fuchsia gown.

She arrived at the event in an off-the-shoulder Marchesa confection that had fabricated flowers and feather-like strands lining the chest and shoulder areas. Jenna matched her dress to her lips, swept her hair into a loose updo—face-framing tendrils dusting her shoulders—and grounded the ensemble with a simple pair of black pumps.

Channing, clad in a navy suit and gray tie, complemented his wife’s bold-hued look. What a perfect match!

Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Although we tend to imagine that the rich and famous party into the wee hours, eating gluten-free delicacies and sipping champagne from crystal flutes, the reality of a celebrity event appears to be far more relatable.

After arriving home, Jenna perfectly captured those post-premiere vibes in a Instagram post. She posted a photo of herself lying in bed and snacking on fries—in her evening gown and pumps, of course.

“French fries and night night,” Dewan Tatum captioned the black-and-white snap.

French fries and night night A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Aug 3, 2017 at 8:49pm PDT

ICONIC.

RELATED: Daily Beauty Buzz: Jenna Dewan Tatum’s Fuchsia Lipstick

Save us a fry, Jenna!