Jenna Dewan Tatum Shows Off Her Killer Physique in Lingerie-Clad Instagram Selfie

It's official: Jenna Dewan Tatum has one insane body.

The star took to Instagram today to share a sexy mirror selfie, and in the snap she's wearing nothing but undergarments. The 35-year-old dancer-turned-actress flaunted her toned physique in a lacy black bra and matching underwear that she topped off with a sheer black robe along with an assortment of silver jewelry that included a heavy body chain and arm bands. Her short brunette strands appear to have been adorned with a purple feather.

But what exactly was the occasion? Dewan Tatum is set to guest star on tonight’s episode of No Tomorrow, where she plays a free-spirited, naked yoga-doing woman named Tuesday. "BTS of Tuesday," the brunette beauty captioned the steamy 'gram. "Find out why in the world I'm dressed like this on @CWNoTomorrow tonight #NoTomorrow."

BTS of Tuesday Find out why in the world I'm dressed like this on @CWNoTomorrow tonight #NoTomorrow A photo posted by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) on Oct 25, 2016 at 3:16pm PDT

Want to see exactly what goes down with Mrs. Tatum in that outfit? Tune in to No Tomorrow on Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET on The CW to find out.

One thing's certain: Jenna Dewan Tatum is a hot mama.