Jenna Dewan Tatum and Her 4-Year-Old Daughter Had the Cutest Beach Day

Jenna Dewan Tatum and her husband, Channing (you may have heard of him), are the ultimate super couple, and we’re really looking forward to the moment their 4-year-old daughter, Everly, discovers that.

At this point, Evie isn’t very impressed by their work on Step Up, but we have a feeling it’s only a matter of time before she realizes she was born to multi-threat Hollywood royalty.

In the meantime, Everly seems to be satisfied with the trappings of childhood.

On Monday, Jenna posted the sweetest black-and-white photo of herself playing with her daughter on the beach. “Magic power games on the beach today,” the World of Dance judge captioned the candid snap, which shows Everly approaching mom with a stick in hand and Jenna on the defensive as she faces her daughter in a cozy workout-friendly ensemble.

The Tatum fam is very careful not to post images of their daughter’s face on social media, but this one comes incredibly close with Everly’s profile sneaking into view.

Magic power games on the beach today 💪🏽🌟😘 A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Jul 10, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

Aside from the obvious adorable-factor of this photo, can we talk about another glaring detail? Take a look at Jenna’s footwear. She appears to be wearing socks, on the beach. SOCKS. ON. THE. BEACH.

Jenna, please explain.