How Jenna Dewan-Tatum Experienced "A Dream Come True" This Weekend

Jenna Dewan-Tatum is back. It had been a while since the actress had shown off her moves for an audience, but when she took the stage at the Dizzy Feet Foundation’s fifth annual Celebration of Dance gala at Club Nokia in Los Angeles on Saturday, it was like she'd never left. Clad in a black ensemble with sheer detailing, Jenna strutted out for her sexy “Make it Rain” performance with So You Think You Can Dance choreographer Travis Wall. Although they had only rehearsed together four times, it looked like the duo had been practicing for months. As Dewan swung her wavy bob and rolled her hips, an audience member could be heard saying, “So beautiful.” And it was.

As for the other performances of the night, a pop-lock routine by Cyrus “Glitch” Spencer and 10-year-old Sara “Lil' Mini” Phoenix brought everyone to their feet as well, as did a breathtaking performance by the Joffrey Ballet company and a heartwarming dance routine by a group of special needs kids and teens. While the performers danced, guests munched on Wolfgang Puck butter lettuce salads, grilled chicken and crispy potatoes, and chocolate toffee crunch cookies.

After the show was over, Jenna made jaws drop again when she slipped back into her white Stuart Weitzman shoes and sparkly white Cushnie et Ochs cut-out dress for the after party. “I love the color white and I love that it has cut outs,” she told InStyle of selecting the fabulous frock for the event. “It’s kind of chic and funky and different at the same time.”

While Dewan and her husband, Channing Tatum, didn’t show off their Step Up moves at the after party, the Magic Mike XXL star did take a moment to give Christina Applegate a taste of his two-step.

Dewan also hung out with Christina and Melissa Molinaro, and Applegate stepped away at one point to pose for a pic with Paula Abdul.

Meanwhile, Dewan called the opportunity to dance at the event, “a dream come true,” adding that she would love to do more. Perhaps a Step Up reboot is in order? We can dream.

