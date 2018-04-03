The Social Media Timeline Predicting Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum's Split  

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum announced that they are splitting after nearly nine years of marriage, and the news has left us crushed. If you're feeling shocked by their announcement, you're definitely not alone.

From the looks of their social media, everything seemed normal in the Channing household. Just two weeks ago, Channing posted a photo of him and Jenna decked out in full face paint, courtesy of their four-year-old daughter, Everly. "This is what it looks like when a little tyrant fairy artist holds you down and makes your face look “better," he captioned the photo.

While social media can be a bit deceiving, the couple attended the Kids' Choice Awards last week along with their daughter. They skipped the red carpet, but Jenna documented their night on Instagram stories, sharing a photo of Channing and Everly together.

So what gives? From their statement, we know that they have nothing but love and respect for each other. "Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now," they wrote. "There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible."

Despite their split, their affection for each other is clear, but is it possible that we've missed some clues that they've been drifting apart? Possibly. Other than the face paint Instagram on March 16, Tatum's last family-focused photo was for Jenna's birthday in December.

Jenna's social media has been very work focused. She's posted plenty of photos dedicated to World of Dance, as well as updates from the red carpet and the announcement that she scored a pilot, but the only family member on her profile since she and Channing dressed up for Halloween is her daughter.

When your daughter asks for Sally and Jack, you give her Sally and Jack. Happy Halloween everyone 🎃 A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Oct 31, 2017 at 11:28pm PDT

That doesn't mean that they've been completely off the grid, they were spotted having a really fun family outing in Disneyland on December 27, where they showed off some PDA.

Though, their red carpet appearances have been few and far between. They were at the premiere of War Dog: A Soldier's Best Friend on November 8 and attended the Emmys together last September, as well.

Maybe the writing was on the wall when Jenna spoke to Health magazine about their intimacy in February. "We have not yet scheduled sex, but we do schedule time together, so maybe that is sort of scheduling sex,” she told Health.

“We will go away for a weekend to get time, but we have no real regimented schedule. I have friends who do this [schedule sex]; It’s on the calendar. We’ve never done that—it might actually be a good idea.”