Fans Aren't Handling Jenna Dewan Tatum and Channing Tatum's Separation Very Well   

Another shocking celebrity split has rocked Hollywood—and Twitter. Fans are reeling after the announcement that Jenna Dewan Tatum and Channing Tatum are separating after nearly nine years of marriage.

The couple, who has been together since they starred in the 2006 movie Step Up, have amassed plenty of fans who have fallen in love with their story. Now that's all over and as you might expect the Internet is not okay.

Channing posted the full statement to his account, and his fans had the best replies. There was a sobbing Sponge Bob, Tyra Banks screaming "I was rooting for you," and Will Ferrell crying as he tries to drink red wine. But that's not all. Others have officially declared that love as they know it is dead.

"LOVE IS OFFICIALLY DEAD. Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum split after 8 years of marriage. #OMG #WHY #ChanningTatum," one user posted along with a GIF of Emma Stone crying while eating ice cream.

Scroll down to see some of the best reactions and replies, and remember as one Twitter user said, we'll always have Step Up.

This breaks my heart 💔 pic.twitter.com/MU0Sg8ZpZy — Annette Chavez (@AnnetteChavez) April 3, 2018

I've never been emotionally invested in a celebrity couple, but I still NEVER would've called Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan breaking up, tbh pic.twitter.com/4URC3qEAn3 — Kay Taylor Rea (@kaytaylorrea) April 3, 2018

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum split after 8 years of marriage. #OMG #WHY #ChanningTatum pic.twitter.com/fmeSBWqq2y — Simona (@simona_ka) April 3, 2018

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are splitting up... is love real pic.twitter.com/u8GdV9MN2k — Connie Barron (@shiver97) April 3, 2018

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum are separating. We'll always have "Step Up" pic.twitter.com/dqk11hKFZi — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) April 3, 2018

#ChanningTatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum are separating, which means love is a lie and nothing is real. If you need me I'll be watching every single Step Up movie ever made, and crying like a girl whose public school didn't have professional dance teachers. — Jordan Rodgers Hair (@JRodgersHair) April 3, 2018