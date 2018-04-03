Fans Aren't Handling Jenna Dewan Tatum and Channing Tatum's Separation Very Well   

Another shocking celebrity split has rocked Hollywood—and Twitter. Fans are reeling after the announcement that Jenna Dewan Tatum and Channing Tatum are separating after nearly nine years of marriage.
The couple, who has been together since they starred in the 2006 movie Step Up, have amassed plenty of fans who have fallen in love with their story. Now that's all over and as you might expect the Internet is not okay.
Channing posted the full statement to his account, and his fans had the best replies. There was a sobbing Sponge Bob, Tyra Banks screaming "I was rooting for you," and Will Ferrell crying as he tries to drink red wine. But that's not all. Others have officially declared that love as they know it is dead.
"LOVE IS OFFICIALLY DEAD. Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum split after 8 years of marriage. #OMG #WHY #ChanningTatum," one user posted along with a GIF of Emma Stone crying while eating ice cream.
Scroll down to see some of the best reactions and replies, and remember as one Twitter user said, we'll always have Step Up.