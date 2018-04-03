There Was a Big Hint That Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum Would Break Up 

When Channing and Jenna Dewan Tatum announced Monday night that they've split after almost a decade of marriage, fans were shocked. The former Hollywood couple seemed like they had such a solid relationship, but even so, upon reflection, there were visible cracks.

Channing has already moved out of the family home after "months" of being separated from Jenna, according to a People source, so whatever issues the couple had were not new.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

“This has been a long time coming,” the source said. “Like any marriage, they’ve had their ups and downs over the years but they really started to grow apart within the last year.”

We don't know yet what lies at the core of their breakup, but Jenna herself gave some insight in an interview with Health this February, which—following that timeline—could very well have been around the same time Channing moved out.

"When people say you guys have such a perfect life, I want to scream and tell them no one’s perfect," she said. "I think there are such things as great fits. It is a great fit as long as you are growing together, and I think up until this point we’ve really grown together."

Saying "up until this point" is fairly ominous, looking back. But her quotes didn't stop there.

"We’ve always had the same values. But we’re not perfect!" she continued. "Are you kidding? We fight like other couples, we disagree about things, we have days where we don’t really like each other."

RELATED: Jenna Dewan Posted a Cryptic Message After Her Last Instagram with Channing Tatum

In the post announcing their split, they clarified their commitment to co-parenting their daughter Everly going forward.

"We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now."

"There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision—just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan&Jenna.”