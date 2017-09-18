Jenna Dewan Tatum Bares Her Booty to Pay Homage to Victoria Beckham

Jenna Dewan Tatum is getting some posh inspiration from across the pond.

On Sunday, the actress appeared to send husband Channing Tatum her London calling cards via Instagram with a sexy lingerie photo shoot that's giving off major Posh Spice vibes.

One image shared to the Step Up star's account shows the mom of one clad in black heels, a sheer black bodysuit featuring strategic lace detailing and a see-through mesh bodice, and a fresh look-alike bob is just one example of how Dewan Tatum has Victoria Beckham's look down to a tee.

Properly crossing her legs and holding a cup of tea and a saucer, the brunette beauty gazes down at her refreshments as she tries to emulate the designer and former Spice Girl.

"How I imagine Posh Spice does tea time," she wrote.

How I imagine Posh Spice does tea time 🇬🇧😝 A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Sep 17, 2017 at 11:26am PDT

As if that shot wasn't cheeky enough, the World of Dance judge also took to the social media platform to showcase her incredible figure courtesy of a booty-flaunting shot, aptly titled, "Cheeky balcony series."

Cheeky balcony series A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Sep 18, 2017 at 4:57am PDT

Jenna's lingerie-clad photo shoot appeared to go into the night, with the star enjoying some of the city's "alley magic" by dressing up her sultry statement piece with silk pants and a matching trench coat.

🇬🇧 alley magic A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Sep 17, 2017 at 6:22pm PDT

Something tells us that Posh would approve!