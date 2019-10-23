Here's the Real Reason Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum Split Up

Jenna Dewan's split from ex Channing Tatum came with a considerable amount of baggage.

When the two decided to part ways in April 2018 following nine years of marriage, both parties remained mum about the situation, despite the fact that it took fans completely by surprise. Instead of delving into specifics, the pair simply released a joint statement with messaging confirming that they were focusing on remaining "loving, dedicated parents" to their daughter Everly.

Now, Dewan has taken some time to address the reasons behind dissolving her marriage to Tatum in her upcoming memoir Gracefully You: How to Live Your Best Life Every Day. In the book, Dewan explained that bringing their relationship to an end wasn't really in the cards for her, according to Marie Claire. She noted it was "never on my docket of dreams," discussing the pain she went through as it happened.

"In the beginning of my separation, it felt as though I were in a dark closet, desperately trying to find the light or the way out," Jenna wrote. "I was in a state of shock. One week I’d be doing really well and the next I was slammed with a whole new slew of emotions. The rumor mill was churning out story after story." It's difficult enough ending a relationship, but doing so in the public eye must have made it doubly so.

"There were many times I hid under the covers, wondering what was next," Jenna continued. "The pain hit me like a tumbling avalanche. I was completely overcome with fear and sadness. It took many moments of sitting alone with my grief to force me into surrendering to my roller coaster of a situation." Ultimately, the actress explained why she and Tatum had decided to break up in the first place.

"I’d come to realize the dynamic I was in wasn’t serving me nor was it serving my daughter. First and foremost, I had to accept the realization this isn’t working and had moved into hurting." The pair filed for divorce on Oct. 26, citing "irreconcilable differences."

In an earlier excerpt from the book, Dewan also explained how she felt "blindsided" by the news that Tatum had sought out a new relationship with Jessie J after it had already happened. The pair were first spotted together in October 2018.

"I was learning things about my ex most people wouldn’t have to face–and over the internet, as it was happening," wrote Dewan, via an excerpt from her wellness book from E!.

"There I was, on a plane, alone, finding out about his new relationship. I felt blindsided. Choosing grace as I learned everything about my personal situation along with the rest of the world was really difficult."

Now, Dewan has an entirely new challenge ahead of her as she's welcoming her first child with actor Steve Kazee. The pair have been dating for quite some time, and Jenna is head over heels for her new man.

"When I was ready, I started dating someone amazing,” she wrote of Kazee in her book. "It was this cosmically great thing where we circled back around each other after a moment of instant recognition years ago."