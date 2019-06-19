Jenna Dewan and Her Boyfriend Steve Kazee Make Their Public Debut Appearance at ... Monday Night Raw

Forget social media, because Jenna Dewan and her boyfriend, Broadway star Steve Kazee, made it official in real life at, of all places, last night's Monday Night Raw. According to E! Online, Kazee is a huge professional wrestling fan and is actually getting Dewan into the sports-entertainment mashup, so this could be the first of many ringside appearances by the couple. After announcing that they're officially dating on Instagram earlier this month, this outing marks their public debut.

"Baby's first Raw," Kazee wrote on his Instagram Story. He documented most of the night on social media, showing their ride to the show, their ringside seats, and their photo ops with the WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch. Dewan called her a "wrestling idol" and "crush," E! notes.

Image zoom Instagram.com/stevekazee

RELATED: Jenna Dewan and Jessie J Want You to Please Stop Comparing Them

"Steve, my boyfriend, is a huge wrestling fan and he got me so into it," Jenna said during an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres Show back in April, where she met wrestler John Cena. "I watched WrestleMania by myself. He wasn't even in town."

The couple has been linked since last fall and been photographed holding hands and kissing around Los Angeles, but they haven't hit a red carpet or hit an event together before last night. Sources close to the couple do note that he's spending a lot of time with Dewan's daughter, Everly, who she shares with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum.

Image zoom Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

RELATED: Jenna Dewan's New Boyfriend Just Posted a Photo of Them Making Out

"He's a kind, good hearted guy and Jenna feels so lucky to have found him," a source shared with E! "She feels very confident and secure with him. He makes her feel like the most important thing in the world and there's never any doubt. They are very much in love and getting serious."

Dewan shared the first photo of the two together back on June 5, writing, "Speaking of peace" alongside the snapshot. But, she wasn't the first. Back on Valentine's Day, Kazee posted a shot of Dewan in bed, writing, "Jenna I don't know what I did to deserve your love but I will always be so thankful that our lives found their way to each other. Here's looking at you, kid."