Jenna Dewan Steps Out for First Time Since Announcing Split from Channing Tatum

Isabel Jones
Apr 04, 2018 @ 9:45 am

Just one day after breaking the Internet with news of her separation from husband and Step Up co-star Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan made her first post-split appearance in West Hollywood.

If you’re worried that Jenna is reeling from the tsunami of publicity crashing at her feet, think again. The 37-year-old actress and dancer is hardly submitting to the post-breakup retreat. Instead she’s getting out of the house and engaging in her regular daily activities, like working out.

Dewan was spotted leaving SoulCycle on Tuesday in a all-black workout look, save for the pop of sage green on her Nikes (shop a similar look here) and her signature magenta lip. The World of Dance judge stepped out in a pair of black leggings, a matching sports bra, and a long cardigan. She wore her dark locks in a messy bun and accessorized with a chic pair of oversized sunglasses.

Xxplosive/Splash News

Just hours before Channing and Jenna released their divorce statement, the latter was seen at a morning yoga class in Studio City, Calif., her wedding band visible.

Nothing’s going to stop this hot mama from staying fit and healthy.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!