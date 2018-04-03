Jenna Dewan's Style Totally Changed After Her Final Red Carpet Appearance with Ex Channing Tatum

Does your relationship status affect what you choose to wear? Don’t call us psychologists, but we noticed a shift in Jenna Dewan’s style over the past several months. In case you’re living under a rock, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced they’re splitting after almost nine years of marriage. In sum, their separation seems particularly amicable.

“We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,” they shared in a joint statement to People.

While the Internet continues to mourn the end of one of Hollywood’s cutest couples, we had to quickly analyze what signs were directly in front of us this whole time. Dewan has certainly always had head-turning red carpet style and regularly turns to celebrity image-maker Brad Goreski for help.

But her looks have taken up a certain je ne sais quoi since her last few official red carpet appearances with Channing.

Last September, the couple looked so damn dreamy at the London premiere of Kingsman: The Golden Circle, where she turned to Zac Posen for a tulle gown that a Disney princess could and would wear to, say, you know, a ball. The look said, “I’m in love!” and they stared into each other’s eyes for what looked like forever.

That was lovely, but their last moment in front of the cameras together had a slightly different tone. In November, they attended the L.A. premiere of War Dog: A Soldier’s Best Friend together and things felt more tense. Channing once more wore a suit, but this time, Dewan turned to a lady-like LBD that, at least from our perspective, gave off a more conservative, closed off vibe. Black, after all, isn’t the most celebratory color. Around that time, she also turned to that same color for similar appearances.

Fast forward a few weeks later and boom—Jenna put her sexiest look forward at the 2017 American Music Awards, where she looked like one badass, empowered woman in a super sheer nude gown.

The shift is quite significant, and since, she’s worn a display of pretty sexy dresses on the red carpet. Perhaps she's just single and loving it? Maybe she simply wanted to change it up? Below, everything she’s worn since her last appearance with Channing.