Jenna Dewan Is Expecting Her First Child with Boyfriend Steve Kazee

Jenna Dewan and her boyfriend, Steve Kazee, have just announced that they're expecting their first child together.

"We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!" they told People in a joint statement.

This will be the first child for Kazee and the second for Dewan, who shares 6-year-old daughter Everly with ex Channing Tatum.

Dewan first started dating Kazee, a Tony Award-winning actor, months after she and then-husband Channing Tatum announced that they were separating.

A few months after they were first spotted together, Kazee made their relationship Instagram-official by posting a photo of a photostrip of the two of them making out, in honor of her birthday.

A source told People in March that Kazee was bonding with Everly, and that "Jenna is gushing about how amazing her relationship with Steve is."

In June, Dewan and Kazee made their public debut together at a Monday Night Raw professional wrestling event. "He's a kind, good hearted guy and Jenna feels so lucky to have found him," a source previously told E! about the couple. "She feels very confident and secure with him. He makes her feel like the most important thing in the world and there's never any doubt. They are very much in love and getting serious."