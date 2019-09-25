Jenna Dewan Shared a Cozy Photo with Her Daughter Everly Following Her Pregnancy Announcement 

Jenna Dewan has shared a heartwarming new photo with her 6-year-old daughter Everly following her pregnancy announcement on Tuesday.

Dewan, 38, is expecting her first child with boyfriend Steve Kazee, and the two couldn't be more overjoyed. In Dewan's sweet snap with her young daughter, she's curled up in bed with Everly surrounded by cuddly pillows featuring Disney princess Jasmine from Aladdin. It's clear from this photo alone that Jenna is already starting to show.

“Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me,” Dewan wrote on Instagram. She then praised her beau, adding: “@stevekazee you are a gift from above and i couldn’t be more excited to be expanding our family together…! Thank you guys for all the love!!”

Kazee also took to social media in celebration of the news, posting a photo of Dewan in a pale leopard-print dress at a concert, hand cradling her stomach and beaming at the camera.

"Well...the news is out. I can’t even begin to describe the feelings that I have had since we first learned that Jenna was pregnant! I have waited my entire life for this moment and couldn’t have found a better person to build a family with," wrote Kazee, noting that the last year and a half has filled him with "the deepest of gratitude."

This is baby number one for Kazee and the second for Dewan, who shares custody of Everly with her ex-husband Channing Tatum. The pair first began dating a few months after Dewan and Tatum made the public announcement that they would be splitting.

Kazee has been getting along with Everly swimmingly, as a source shared with People in March that the pair were "bonding."

"Evie burst into my life like a supernova and has continued to burn so brightly in it. I have learned so much about parenting already from watching how amazing Jenna is with her and Evie has taught me so much about what it means to love and communicate with a child and I can’t wait to give her a sibling and make our little family a little bit bigger," wrote Kazee of his relationship with Everly on Instagram.

Little Everly will have a brother or sister to look forward to spending time with next, which should be an exciting adventure for Jenna's little mini-me.