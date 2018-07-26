Jenna Dewan Just Explained Why Her Breakup with Channing Tatum Is "A Positive Thing"

And now, a moment of silence for Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum’s marriage.

The former Step Up co-stars announced their split on Instagram in April, making room for newly matched pairs like Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson to fill the Hollywood couple void they left in the hearts of fans. And though it's been rough, it looks like Dewan is managing to adjust to life after almost nine years of marriage.

In a new interview with Women’s Health—in which Dewan poses completely nude (“I’m used to little clothing”)—the dancer and actress talks about moving on from Tatum, and what it’s like to co-parent as they raise their 5-year-old daughter Everly. “It’s been a journey, and it’s been a transformation of myself—my needs and wants as a woman,” she said.

“I think everyone wants to hold on to what’s in front of them, but when you open your mind, saying, ‘I want what’s best for myself and my daughter,’ you have to be okay with however that looks,” she added.

Dewan, who, by the way underwent a mini style makeover after announcing her split, also shared that she’s been on a “wave of growth” and is adjusting to “the new normal,” a phrase she’s previously used to described her relationship with her ex.

Obviously, choosing to publicly reveal your love went kaput isn't easy. “It’s always challenging to go through a big change and have the whole world have an opinion about it,” she said. “It’s okay for a relationship to change into a new form that is actually better for both people involved, and I think that’s maybe what shocked everyone so much—that it can be a positive thing.”

Following their breakup, Dewan and Tatum both shut down rumors that their split was a result of his flirty energy and partying, each citing the “loving statement” they initially released.

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision—just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly,” it read.

Considering they’ve yet to officially settle their divorce … maybe we can hope for a rekindled romance?

