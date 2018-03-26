Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum's 4-Year-Old Daughter Makes Her Public Debut

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum will forever be our epitome of #couplegoals. They’re both gorgeous, successful, completely in love, and best of all, committed to providing their 4-year-old daughter a normal and (somewhat) paparazzi-free upbringing.

If you follow Jenna on Instagram, you’ve probably seen Everly—though not all of her. The Tatums have long been careful to conceal their daughter’s identity, sharing moments from their family life on social media without ever completely revealing Everly’s face.

Two belles and a beast A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Oct 31, 2016 at 9:25pm PDT

That being said, we do get to see her artistry on some other familiar faces …

#ReposThis is what it looks like when a little tyrant fairy artist holds you down and makes your face look “better”. pic.twitter.com/LfyfrGJ5Tc — Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) March 19, 2018

On Saturday, however, the couple embarked on a major milestone for their daughter, bringing her to her first public event, and a fitting one at that: The Kids’ Choice Awards!

Chris Polk/KCA2018/Getty Images

Mom’s adorable date lived out every kid’s dream: watching her father get pelted by snow on national television. (Hey, Gen Z, is snow the new slime?)

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

We hope this isn’t the last time we get to see Everly at mom and dad’s side, but as far as firsts go, this is certainly a standout.