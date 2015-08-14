Jenna Bush Hager Gave Her New Daughter a Very Special Name

Jenna Bush Hager is a mom again. The Today show correspondent and former First Daughter welcomed daughter Poppy Louise Hager with husband Henry Hager on Thursday, Aug. 13.

Bush Hager announced the big news on Instagram and revealed how the couple came up with the name. "Welcome to the WORLD Poppy Louise Hager—named after my darling Gramps [President George H.W. Bush] who went by Poppy during his childhood. We are in LOVE," she wrote in the caption of a photo of her and her husband with their new little bundle. Poppy's middle name honors the couple's two grandmothers whose middle names were Louise and Lewis.

Beaming dad Hager told Today, "We are proud to name her after a man we so adore." President Bush celebrated his 91st birthday in June.

Poppy joins big sister Mila, 2, and earlier in the week Hager Bush shared some thoughts on how the older sister might adjust to the new addition. "Family of three, before we become family of four," she wrote in the caption. "Not sure our M knows what she's in for!" We have a feeling she will do just great.

Family of 👨‍👩‍👧 before we become family of 👨‍👩‍👧‍👧. Not sure our M knows what she's in for! A photo posted by jennabhager (@jennabhager) on Aug 10, 2015 at 6:06pm PDT

Congrats to the happy family!

