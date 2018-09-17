Here's Why this Black-ish Actor Wore a Nike Sweatshirt on the Emmys Red Carpet
Picture this: You're getting ready for the Emmys because the show you've starred on for four years is nominated for an award. It's days before the show — what are you going to wear? A ball gown? A chic jumpsuit? An off-the-rack design or a custom creation?
If you're Jenifer Lewis, who stars on the ABC hit comedy Black-ish alongside Lead Actress in a Comedy Series nominee Tracee Ellis Ross, the answer is none of the above. In fact, the answer is pretty much the opposite: sweatpants.
Yes, Lewis hit the Emmys gold carpet on Monday evening at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in an ensemble most other guests would probably save for the gym. The actress wore a Nike crewneck hoodie and leggings along with sneakers as she posed for cameras.
But it wasn't just comfort driving her decision. Lewis told Variety on the carpet that her decision to flash the swoosh was built upon support for Colin Kapernick's Nike campaign.
"Thank you, Colin," said Lewis. "Thank you for all that you do. Thank you for being brave. Thank you for being courageous. Thank you for taking a knee. Thank you."
Kaepernick, of course, is the ousted NFL player known for kneeling in protest of police brutality against black Americans while he played for the San Francisco 49ers, thus launching a league-wide protest that has been controversial (and one of the president's favorite talking points).
She may not make the most-glamorous fashion lists, but we can guarantee that Lewis is definitely the most comfortable guest at the party — and a "best" for more than just that reason.