Happy Birthday, Jemima Kirke! See Her Gorgeous Beauty Transformation

Happy birthday, Jemima Kirke! The Girls star turns 31 today. So what’s one thing that has transformed as much as her character, Jessa, on the hit show? Her hair!

From blonde to brunette and back again, the actress changes up her color as much as Jessa Johansson changes boyfriends. The star has tried out everything from long waves to a blunt, straight lob, but keeps one thing constant in her beauty routine: the presence of a gorgeous bold lip.

In honor of her birthday, check out the actress’s changing looks over the years.