Two Truly Outrageous Jem and the Holograms Beauty Launches Are On the Way

It's showtime, Synergy! We've seen some pretty stellar beauty launches in the past, but the upcoming releases by both Sephora and Manic Panic are already proving to be truly outrageous. In the spirit of the new Jem and the Holograms live-action film, both brands will be rolling out limited-edition collections inspired by everyone's favorite '80s-era cartoon girl band. (No shade intended, Barbie and the Rockers.)

To help you achieve that geometric makeup look, Sephora is creating a four-piece collection that includes a set of liquid lipstick, a 24-pan eye shadow palette, a compact mirror, and of course, a fluorescent pink lipstick titled "Truly, Truly Outrageous." The products will be priced between $16 and $39, and will hit Sephora stores in October to coincide with the release of the film.

Of course, no Jem-inspired look is complete without the day-glo hair color, which is where cult favorite brand Manic Panic comes in. As a homage to the Holograms, Manic Panic will launch four semi-permanent dyes inspired by Aja, Shana, Kimber, and Jem, though we're also keeping our fingers crossed they'll expand to include The Misfits as well. After all, Pizzazz did have those killer lime green layers. Last month when the first trailer for the film was released, many die-hard Jem fans (Jem-inis?) expressed frustration over inconsistencies between the movie and the classic cartoon. Still, these upcoming beauty collaborations have us keeping the faith—not to mention, can help in achieving the band's signature looks without the use of hologram technology.

