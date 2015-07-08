Jeff Goldblum Is Now a Dad—and His Son Was Born on Independence Day

Independence Day was always special for actor Jeff Goldblum—it is the name of one his most famous films—but it's now one of the most important days of his life. On July 4, the 62-year-old actor became a dad for the first time! His wife Emilie Livingston Goldblum, 32, gave birth to their son Charlie Ocean Goldblum.

The Jurassic Park alum announced the news on his Facebook page with a sweet photo of his new family:

Fans pointed out the amazing coincidence that Goldblum would welcome a son on the Fourth of July. And it's particularly timely since the actor is appearing in the upcoming sequel to the 1996 film, Independence Day: Resurgence. Hunger Games's Liam Hemsworth is also set to star in the movie, which is slated for a June 2016 release.

The new parents tied the knot last November. Congratulations to the growing family!

