Jean Paul Gaultier Designs For Target

Jean Paul Gaultier, the edgy British designer who is Creative Director of Hermes and his own namesake collection, is bringing punk-chic to the masses with a line for Target. The third in line to design for Target's Designer Collaborations series, following in the footsteps of fellow Brit Alexander McQueen and Anna Sui, his collection will be a nod to the "American Women," according to WWD. And with stylish pop stars like Katy Perry and Rihanna as fans, we're already predicting some major cheap and chic red carpet moments! JPG for Target debuts March 7, 2010 in 250 stores nationwide, as well as online.