J.Crew Goes Global on Net-A-Porter.com

J.Crew's classic All-American style is hitting the world's stage thanks to a partnership with Net-a-porter.com. Starting in mid-May, Net-a-porter.com customers in over 170 countries can buy looks from J.Crew's women's collection, currently only available in North America and Japan. "We are doing this for fun, distribution and fashion. [Net-a-porter] presents clothes in the most elevated and cool way—more than any site we know," J.Crew chairman Mickey Drexler told WWD. Expect a broad range of J.Crew's chic pieces as well as exclusive looks and colors to hit the London-based site.

—Enid Portuguez