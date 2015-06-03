Here's What to Buy (Right Now!) from J. Crew's CFDA Designer Capsule Collections

Today's the day! For the fifth consecutive year, J. Crew has collaborated with the CFDA Awards top nominees to release three capsule collections from soon-to-be household-name designers. Paul Andrew, Eva Zuckerman for Eva Fehren, and Ryan Roche, make for a power trio that covers nearly all the bases: Andrew is a genius footwear designer; Zuckerman crafts delicate statement jewelry; and Roche is known for her killer knitwear.
J. Crew is offering their exclusive goodies for a fraction of what they would cost at regular designer prices—meaning, of course, this is huge. Here, we identify the key pieces you need to pick up, stat. Warning: They're likely to sell out any minute now.
Paul Andrew (at top)
Andrew is a British-born footwear designer—and this year's winner of the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund. For his J. Crew capsule collection, he designed playful printed pumps, and fringed heels and flats. Swoon!
Shop it: Fringed flats, $398; jcrew.com. Fringed high-heel sandals, $450; jcrew.com. Printed pumps, $425; jcrew.com.
Ryan Roche
Roche is a sweater designer and one of this year's runners-up. Her capsule collection pieces are all doused in dreamy shades of pink and have that "I never want to take this off" vibe.
Shop it: Knit sweater vest , $298, jcrew.com. Poncho, $198; jcrew.com. Fringed sweater vest, $178; jcrew.com.
Eva Fehren
Eva Fehren's designer Zuckerman creates sophisticated jewelry pieces that blur the line between everyday staples and statement-makers. The co-runner-up played with ultra-feminine colors, like coral, pale pink, and gold for her capsule collection.
Shop it: Set of 3 ring stack, $78; jcrew.com. Bracelet, $88; jcrew.com. Drop earrings, $68; jcrew.com. Set of 3 earring studs, $58; jcrew.com.