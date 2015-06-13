Channel the Jazz Age with This Refreshing Cocktail 

Ready for one of the best summer parties around? Every June, thousands don their finest Gatsby-era-themed attire to transport to the roaring 20's and to dance and mingle the night away at The Jazz Age Lawn Party on Governors Island. This weekend marks the 10th anniversary of the festival, and if you didn't score tickets to this epic shindig and can't make it to the second party in August, don't fret! You can still partake in all the fun in your own backyard by changing into your fringiest dress, streaming a savvy playlist and making this tasty cocktail that will be served throughout the actual event.

Dreamed up by Julie Reiner, a big-deal mixologist who just celebrated the launch of her latest book, The Craft Cocktail Party ($18, amazon.com), and the opening of her new Latin bar Leyenda in Brooklyn, this yummy libation may be your new summer go-to. "It's refreshing, light, and balanced with just the right amount of punch to keep guests in high spirits as they do the Charleston all weekend long," says Reiner. This recipe serves 1, but trust us, you'll want to make it by the pitcher.

Strike Up The Band

1 large strawberry 1/4 oz. simple syrup

1.5 oz. Bombay Dry Gin

3/4 oz. St-Germain French elderflower liqueur

3/4 oz. fresh grapefruit juice

1/4 oz. fresh lime juice Sparkling Water Grapefruit twist, for garnish In a cocktail shaker, muddle 1 large strawberry in simple syrup. Add in gin, elderflower liqueur, grapefruit juice and lime juice. Shake with ice and strain into an ice-filled glass. Top with sparkling water and garnish with a grapefruit twist.

