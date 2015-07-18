Guess Who Sam Smith Is Collaborating with Next

Attention Sam Smith fans: the English crooner has a new collaboration partner and it's promising to be a megahit. Smith is working with R&B vocalist Jazmine Sullivan, the artist behind Billboard's chart-topping album Reality Show. Lucky for us, Sullivan stopped by InStyle's offices to discuss all things music, including how she got to work with Smith. As the story goes, she originally connected with him on social media (below), and now they're headed to the studio.

One of my dreams is to sing with @jsullivanmusic !! Just sat here listening to 'Forever Don't Last' having a moment x — SAM SMITH (@samsmithworld) January 6, 2015

"He wants me to do a song with him later this year in the studio," she said. "He’s like where do you want to do it? I’m like, wherever!" But first, she'll open for him on stage. "I'll be joining him on stage in North Carolina and Baltimore, where he's touring this summer," Sullivan said. "I did one date with him before, so I’m excited. His fans were so nice."

It's not just Smith who's clamoring to get in the studio with her; Frank Ocean is also on the docket for a future collaboration, she revealed. "He just called for me to come and do a song with him, so this week we’ll be flying to London to make that happen," she said, adding that she's an Ocean fan.

Sullivan isn't stopping there. She has plenty of future collaborators in mind, hinting that she would love to work with her role model Lauryn Hill and crooner Brandy. Until then, she’s focusing on making her next album. “Reality Show was really current, and I tried to capture current events that were important to pop culture,” she said. “With this next album I will try to focus on just doing something more classic.” Stay tuned.

