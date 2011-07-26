Jayma Mays' Smurfs Style

You know how Katy Perry wore a Smurfette corset to promote her new animated movie The Smurfs? Well, the film's other leading lady Jayma Mays is taking a more attainable non-blue approach to her movie-promoting style, with tops, dresses, and shorts that remind us of outfits we'd on her Glee character, guidance counselor Emma Pillsbury. From floral blouses to casual blazers, check out Jayma Mays’ Smurfs red carpet style in the gallery. The Smurfs debuts in theaters Friday, July 29th.

