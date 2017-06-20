Jay-Z Spotted for the First Time Since Welcoming Twins with Beyoncé

Father of three on the move!

For the first time since welcoming twins with wife, Beyoncé, last week, Jay-Z was spotted out and about in Los Angeles. The rapper arrived at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center on Monday looking relaxed in a white T-shirt, gray sweatpants, and sneakers.

Earlier in the day, the 47-year-old was reportedly seen getting his sweat on at a SoulCycle class in nearby Beverly Hills. "He joined the class just as it started," a witness told People. "He seemed very cheerful with lots of energy. He kept up with the class perfectly. He seemed to enjoy his workout. When she was pregnant, Beyoncé would come to class with Jay-Z. Today, a friend joined him instead."

Bey has reportedly been in the hospital since delivering the twins. We've yet to hear an official announcement from the 35-year-old Grammy-winner, but the arrival of the babies was confirmed by her father, who took it upon himself to welcome them via an Instagram post over the weekend. Fingers crossed for photos soon!